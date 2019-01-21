SIOUX CITY -- As her choir sang a powerful rendition of Percy Gray's "I've Got Favor," director Sandra Pearson couldn't help but smile.
"Hey, that's what I'm talking!" she exclaimed to the singers gathered for a rehearsal on Jan. 17. "You've got the spirit in you!"
Normally the head director of the Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church's Consecrated Mass Choir, Pearson has been given the additional task of conducting an all-community choir that will be honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the Siouxland NAACP's annual Martin Luther King Day celebration.
The event, which will also include speakers and local dignitaries, is being held at 7 p.m. Monday, at the Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ, 1407 W. 18th St.
"We have singers from five or six local churches in our choir," Pearson said, wiping perspiration from her brow immediately after the rehearsal. "We have some of Siouxland's best voices singing their praises for Dr. King and his legacy."
Kemi Brown nodded her head in agreement.
Brown and other community choir members raised the roof with James Weldon Johnson's "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
"Many people think Martin Luther King Day is an African-American holiday and it isn't," she said. "Martin Luther King fought for the civil rights of everyone and that's why his legacy will always live on."
Acting as accompanists for choir members were pianist and music director Leland Mickels and drummer Brent Witthoeft.
"When I became a part of the Mount Zion congregation, they saw something inside me that I didn't know was there," Witthoeft explained. "I've been paying it forward ever since and it has been powerful."
Standing in front of a lectern, Pearson raises her hand in order to get the attention of the community choir.
"OK people, first we're gonna sing 'Happy Birthday' to Dr. King the traditional way," she said. "Then we're gonna sing 'Happy Birthday' to Dr. King the 'Stevie Wonder' way."
"You mean the right way," someone in the choir interjected as Pearson grinned.
Noting that the theme of this year's MLK celebration will be "Making the Dream a Reality," Pearson said King is as important now as he's ever been.
"Dr. King preached about love, faith, standing up for justice and equality," she said. "We haven't achieved that dream yet but we will some day."
This sentiment isn't lost on Gakoby Pearson.
A West High School tenth grader and Sandra Pearson's son, Gakoby said young people should look to Martin Luther King Jr. as a role model.
"(King) had a powerful message," Gakoby explained, "but he said it in a peaceful way. If we don't reflect upon King's life and legacy today, we may go backwards and repeat the mistakes of the past."
"We can't go backwards," he said. "We need to keep going forwards."