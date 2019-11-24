Specially designed trees highlight 27th annual Festival of Trees

Visitors will be able to pick up inexpensive gifts from Santa's Gift Shop for as little as $5 or have their faces painted for $2.

Proceeds from Santa's House will support such programs as St. Luke's College scholarships, Caring Clowns, Comfort Care Blankets and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.

Santa's House has raised more than $350,000 over the past 30 years. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15; and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 12, 17 and 19.

"It's fun knowing that Festival of Trees and Santa's House will be neighbors," Molstad said. "You can visit both at the same time."

This, he said, doubles the chances for photo ops.

"A lot of families use Festival of Trees as a backdrop for their Christmas cards," Molstad said. "You couldn't find a more festive place to be."

Perhaps, people will congregate around Murphy's "Doctor Who" Christmas tree. After all, it comes with a colorful garland that is reminiscent of the scarves worn by Tom Baker, who was the fourth actor who played the titular doctor.

The crocheted garland was made by Murphy's mom, Julie, who had never seen "Doctor Who" before.