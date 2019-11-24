Specially designed trees highlight 27th annual Festival of Trees

SIOUX CITY -- It wasn't quite the night before Christmas, but George Murphy had visions of dastardly Daleks, a British police box-shaped TARDIS and a shape-shifting Time Lord dancing in his head.
That's because the KCAU-TV chief engineer was decorating a "Doctor Who"-inspired evergreen for the 27th annual Festival of Trees, at the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.
Wait, Murphy was working on a Christmas tree filled with decor associated with the long-running BBC science fiction show? Ho-ho-huh?
"Yeah, it's a bit out there, I guess," he said, taking out homemade 3-D ornaments from a box. "Think it will stand out."
According to Murphy's wife, Brenda, owner of the Sioux City-based BrandBuilder International marketing company, a "Doctor Who" tree was a concession.
"I've always wanted to decorate a Festival of Trees tree but wanted George's help," Brenda explained. "I knew he'd help with a sci-fi tree."
For non-"Doctor Who" fans, there will be 73 other specially designed holiday trees inside the Ho-Chunk Center atrium, beginning at 6:15 p.m. Monday. Silent bids for trees will be taken until 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, when the live auction will take place.
Over the past 26 years, the Festival of Trees has raised more than $385,000 for local nonprofit organizations, auctioning off artistic trees, according to the event's co-chair, Tom Molstad.
"This year, our proceeds will be going towards Lila Mae's House, which assists victims of human trafficking," he said.
In addition, the Festival of Trees will have a Giving Tree for people wanting to take a card from a special tree, purchase the item on the card and return it to the tree. Lila Mae's House will then be able to use the item.
Molstad has been involved with a holiday display for the past 25 years. His fellow co-chair, Sioux City-based clinical therapist Rose Stronck, has been involved since the very beginning.
"We've had generations of families who consider the Festival of Trees to be an annual holiday tradition," he said. "That's a nice feeling."
After all, people know they'll see elaborate trees and wreaths decorated by businesses, churches, nonprofit organizations and schools, including Morningside College, which designed its tree to reflect its 125th anniversary.
This year, the Festival of Trees will be getting some new neighbors from the North Pole.
-
Presented by UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Partners and sponsored by Great West Casualty and Liberty National Bank, Santa's House will be kicking off from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ho-Chunk Centre's Suite 109.
Admission to Santa's House is free and kids can create holiday craft projects and listen to a story from Mrs. Claus. After that, children can discuss gift ideas with Mrs. Claus' husband.
Visitors will be able to pick up inexpensive gifts from Santa's Gift Shop for as little as $5 or have their faces painted for $2.
Proceeds from Santa's House will support such programs as St. Luke's College scholarships, Caring Clowns, Comfort Care Blankets and UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.
Santa's House has raised more than $350,000 over the past 30 years. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 and 14; 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 and 15; and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 12, 17 and 19.
"It's fun knowing that Festival of Trees and Santa's House will be neighbors," Molstad said. "You can visit both at the same time."
This, he said, doubles the chances for photo ops.
"A lot of families use Festival of Trees as a backdrop for their Christmas cards," Molstad said. "You couldn't find a more festive place to be."
Perhaps, people will congregate around Murphy's "Doctor Who" Christmas tree. After all, it comes with a colorful garland that is reminiscent of the scarves worn by Tom Baker, who was the fourth actor who played the titular doctor.
The crocheted garland was made by Murphy's mom, Julie, who had never seen "Doctor Who" before.
Since making a "Doctor Who" scarf, is Julie Murphy curious to see what the fuss is all about?
"No, not really," she said with a shrug.
Murphy doesn't mind his mom's candor but thinks people will like his Doctor Who tree.
After all, how many trees come decorated with Daleks and a miniature TARDIS?
If you go
WHAT: 27th annual Festival of Trees
WHEN: Holiday trees, wreaths and other decorations will be on display from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily until Dec. 5
WHERE: Atrium of the Ho-Chunk Centre, 614 Fourth St.
HOW MUCH: Admission is free. The trees will be auctioned starting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5. The proceeds will go to Lila Mae's House to help combat human trafficking.
