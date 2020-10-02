Spectra announces Tyson Events Center, Orpheum Theatre reopening plan

SIOUX CITY -- Spectra announced the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre's reopening plan Friday amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The plan is a blueprint of best practices, policies and procedures that the venues have put in place before welcoming back crowds at both facilities.
Spectra, which manages the Tyson and independently-owned Orpheum Theatre, said in a statement that the custom reopening strategy was created using industry standards and recommendations; directives from local, state and federal governments; guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization and health departments, as well as expertise from Spectra's leaders.
"We approached the reopening strategy through the lens of our guests, thinking about their full experience from the time they purchase their ticket to when they pull out of the parking lot to head home," said Spectra's Tim Savona, general manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. "We want our guests and our employees alike to know that every precautionary measure we’ve implemented is to ensure their health and safety while they are at the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre. We want our guests to have an enjoyable, straightforward, familiar—and above all, safe—experience."
The venues will be open for events in accordance with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds COVID-19 most recent proclamation. They will follow social distancing, hygiene practices and public health measures to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19 consistent with guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.
Although no concerts appeared on the Tyson's website Friday, Oktoberfest on Oct. 3 and Trick or Treat on Oct. 29 were listed under the facility's events. The earliest event scheduled at the Orpheum is a Feb. 28 performance by comedian, actor and writer Bert Kreischer.
The statement said events will have predetermined attendance and participation restrictions, as well as limited area capacities. Signage will be posted throughout the venues reminding patrons to socially distance by 6 feet and observe best hygiene practices. All cue areas will be marked on the ground, either by decals, tape or paint, for patrons to stand 6 feet apart while in line. Concourse equipment will be minimized; and one-way traffic will be marked to allow additional space and traffic for social distancing.
The statement said all fans will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats. Fixed seating areas will have areas taped off as unavailable seating.
Hand sanitizer stations and hand pumps will be available throughout the venues, especially in high-touch areas. Staff will frequently clean and sanitize all high-touch areas and restrooms, and use electrostatic sprayers. Increased ventilation and filtration will be done before, during and after events to allow more outside airflow and help remove inner contaminants.
The statement said all event attendees are encouraged to wear masks. Certain events may require attendees to wear masks, which will be noted on event detail pages. All Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre staff, including third party contractors working events, will have their temperatures checked and be required to wear masks.
Plexiglass shields have been installed in areas where staff and fans interact, including concessions stands, security checks, guest services and ticketing areas. Entry and exit doors will be propped open to allow for touchless access. Pre-packaged and limited menu options may be available at concession stands.
There will also be bag restrictions for all events to expedite fan entry into the venues. The statement said this measure also reduces the need for staff to handle guests' belongings. Exceptions to this policy will be made for all baby and medically necessary items after proper inspection.
The statement said these procedures and policies are subject to change on an event by event basis.
