Spectra announces Tyson Events Center, Orpheum Theatre reopening plan

Although no concerts appeared on the Tyson's website Friday, Oktoberfest on Oct. 3 and Trick or Treat on Oct. 29 were listed under the facility's events. The earliest event scheduled at the Orpheum is a Feb. 28 performance by comedian, actor and writer Bert Kreischer.

The statement said events will have predetermined attendance and participation restrictions, as well as limited area capacities. Signage will be posted throughout the venues reminding patrons to socially distance by 6 feet and observe best hygiene practices. All cue areas will be marked on the ground, either by decals, tape or paint, for patrons to stand 6 feet apart while in line. Concourse equipment will be minimized; and one-way traffic will be marked to allow additional space and traffic for social distancing.

The statement said all fans will be in POD seating, which increases distancing and minimizes fan crossover when entering and exiting their seats. Fixed seating areas will have areas taped off as unavailable seating.

Hand sanitizer stations and hand pumps will be available throughout the venues, especially in high-touch areas. Staff will frequently clean and sanitize all high-touch areas and restrooms, and use electrostatic sprayers. Increased ventilation and filtration will be done before, during and after events to allow more outside airflow and help remove inner contaminants.