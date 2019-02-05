SIOUX CITY -- The Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre have a new general manager.
Philadelphia-based Spectra Venue Management, which began managing the Tyson and Orpheum on Jan. 1, 2018, announced Tuesday that Tim Savona will take over the position on Feb. 25.
According to a statement from Spectra, Savona began his career with Spectra in 2009 at the Iowa Events Center. During his time in Des Moines, he served as an event manager and director of corporate partnerships. Since then, he has served in a variety of leadership roles, joining the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, as assistant general manager and director of events. Most recently, he served as general manager of the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Idaho.
"Tim's constant effort to engage fans, drive revenue and build loyalty really makes him standout as a leader in the industry," Spectra's Regional Vice President Rick Hontz said. "His aggressive approach and established relationship with promoters and agents makes him the perfect candidate for the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre."
Erika Newton resigned as general manager of the Tyson last month, citing her interest in a new career opportunity outside of the entertainment industry.
Newton formerly led Sioux City's Events Facilities Department before the City Council voted to privatize its operations. Spectra is now responsible for day-to-day operations, including booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service of the venues. The city still owns the Tyson, while the Orpheum is independently owned.
In recent months, council members have expressed frustration with how few concerts and other major events Spectra landed in its first year of managing the Tyson.