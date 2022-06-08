Spencer Hospital to operate clinic in Hartley, site of outgoing MercyOne clinic

HARTLEY, Iowa -- Spencer Hospital announced Wednesday their plans to open a clinic in the Hartley facility where MercyOne formerly operated.

MercyOne on Tuesday announced that their MercyOne Hartley Family Medicine, at 231 N Eighth Ave. W, will close down July 30. In statements Tuesday, MercyOne stressed repeatedly that the closure is occurring due to a terminated lease and that it was not of MercyOne's choosing.

"It is not our decision to leave, and we had hoped to continue our Mission in the community of Hartley for years to come," MercyOne said in a statement.

The new Hartley clinic, expected to open later this summer, will be named Hartley Family Care of Spencer Hospital and will be managed by Spencer Hospital in collaboration with Avera Medical Group Spencer, according to a statement provided by Spencer Hospital.

"Services will be provided in a manner similar to the hospital’s rural clinics in the communities of Milford and Sioux Rapids, which have served its area residents for over 20 years," the statement said.

MercyOne, for its part, is recommending its Hartley patients transfer to MercyOne's Primghar Family Medicine clinic in the O'Brien County seat of Primghar, about 15 minutes away. The MercyOne clinic had offered urgent care, acute care, preventative care, diabetes care and telehealth services to Hartley, with its population of about 1,600.

A spokeswoman with Spencer Hospital said the Community Memorial Health Center Association, the owner of the building where MercyOne operated its Hartley clinic, decided not to renew MercyOne's lease, and that Spencer Hospital was offered the chance to operate a clinic there.

“We’ve appreciated our relationship with MercyOne and the services it offered,” Colleen Paulsen, chairperson of the Community Memorial Health Center Board, said in a statement provided by Spencer Hospital. “Given how many of our community members utilize a wide range of medical services based in Spencer, our board members believe aligning local primary care services with Spencer Hospital makes sense for the communities we serve.”

