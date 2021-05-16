Spencer, Iowa, man, 31, dies in motorcycle crash Saturday

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spencer man died in a motorcycle-versus-car crash Saturday afternoon in Spencer.

At around 3:37 p.m. Saturday, a 2004 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Michelle Schuck of Sheldon, Iowa, was pulling onto Highway 71 from 13th Street SW in Spencer, attempting to turn north, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

At the same time, a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by 31-year-old Alex Michael Leewright of Spencer was traveling southbound in the left lane.

The minivan pulled in front of the motorcycle and they collided. The motorcycle came to rest in the southeast ditch, while the van came to rest in the southbound lanes of traffic.

Leewright was transported by the Spencer Ambulance to the Spencer Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.

