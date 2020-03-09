You are the owner of this article.
Spencer woman dies after moped crash
MILFORD, Iowa -- A Spencer, Iowa, woman has died from injuries she suffered when her moped was struck by a pickup truck Saturday near Milford.

According to a statement from the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 3 p.m., Bart Sullivan, 66, of Dunlap, Iowa, was driving a 2020 Ram pickup pulling a trailer northbound on Highway 71 near the intersection with 260th Street when he ran into the rear of a 2018 Honda moped that was being operated by Laurie Peters, 59. 

The statement said Sullivan did not see Peters. Peters was taken by ambulance to Spencer Hospital with incapacitating injuries and then flown to a Sioux Falls hospital where she later died. No one else was injured in the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation.

