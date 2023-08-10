SIOUX CITY -- An all-new national tour will allow fans to experience the 2018 animated hit "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" in a whole new way at the Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., on Oct. 18.

The Academy Award-winning film from Sony Pictures Animation will be accompanied by a live orchestra, band and turntables with a scratch DJ playing music from the score and soundtrack. Joining the tour will be The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-female and majority women-of-color orchestra.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at OrpheumLive.com or at the Tyson Events Center's Primebank Box Office.