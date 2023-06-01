SIOUX CITY — Veteran rock band Spin Doctors will be headlining the kickoff to the 50th anniversary RAGBRAI celebration concert, taking place July 22 at the Tyson Events Center/Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Best known for its 1993 hit "Two Princes," that propelled the band to multiplatinum success, Spin Doctors will be preceded by a full slate of musical entertainment, which begins with Omaha-based acoustic artist Joe Donnelly, whose set will start at 1:30 p.m.

GhostCat, a popular alternative/indie rock group from Sioux City will play their set at 4 p.m., while Flashback, a power rock/pop band covering high energy hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s will play at 6:30 p.m.

Spin Doctors' set will finish off the set at 9 p.m.

Attracting cyclists from across the country and around the world, RAGBRAI (aka Register's Annual Great Bicycle Race Across Iowa) began its trek in Sioux City in 1973.