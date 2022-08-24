Spirit Lake Community School Board votes to arm certain staff members

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- During a special meeting Monday, the Spirit Lake Community School Board voted unanimously to allow a limited number of staff members to carry firearms on school grounds.
Meeting minutes posted to the Spirit Lake Community School District's website state that the resolution allows Superintendent David Smith to select ten or fewer individuals to be armed with a firearm on school grounds for the lawful purpose of protecting students and staff as authorized in Iowa Code 724.4B (2) (a).
Those selected cannot be classroom teachers, according to the minutes.
A staff member in the district office told a Journal reporter Wednesday morning that a statement from the district about the resolution is forthcoming.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
