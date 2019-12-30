Spirit Lake man killed in semi crash

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, dispatchers received a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3700 mile of Highway 71 at 11:15 a.m.

An investigation determined that Jay Wardwell, 66, of Gladstone, Michigan, was driving northbound when he lost control of his semi-truck and trailer, which became perpendicular to the roadway. Dykstra was southbound when he collided with the trailer. Wardwell was not injured in the crash, according to the statement.