You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Spirit Lake man killed in semi crash
View Comments

Spirit Lake man killed in semi crash

{{featured_button_text}}

SPENCER, Iowa -- A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man is dead after the minivan he was driving collided with a semi-trailer Monday morning south of Spencer.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the man who was killed as Todd Dykstra, 52.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office, dispatchers received a report of a motor vehicle crash in the 3700 mile of Highway 71 at 11:15 a.m.

An investigation determined that Jay Wardwell, 66, of Gladstone, Michigan, was driving northbound when he lost control of his semi-truck and trailer, which became perpendicular to the roadway. Dykstra was southbound when he collided with the trailer. Wardwell was not injured in the crash, according to the statement.

Fatal Accident
Photo by Dustin Bonner from Pexels
View Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News