SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- The Spirit Lake Community School District is in the process of resolving an insurance issue created by a policy allowing school employees to carry guns on campus.
School administration was notified in November by its insurance provider, EMC Insurance, of a potential lapse in insurance coverage, according to email acquired through an open records request by a community group. The district was notified by agent Bill Cochran-Bray of Central Insure.
The notice stated the district’s liability coverage would expire June 30, if the school district maintained a policy allowing anonymous school employees to carry district issued guns.
Despite community members asking the board to address the issue, there was no action taken or conversation from the school board regarding insurance during its June meeting, according to the meeting’s minutes.