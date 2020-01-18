Split in United Methodist church over LGBTQ issues saddens Siouxland church leaders

SIOUX CITY -- A decades-long dispute over same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy within the United Methodist Church has taken an emotional toll on The Rev. Jim Shirbroun, who has been a Methodist pastor for more than 30 years.
"I am brokenhearted that my lifelong denomination has gone through this," said Shirbroun, the pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Sioux City. "Even more, I am grief-stricken over the hundreds of thousands of LGBTQ folks who have felt rejected by United Methodist congregations and the denomination, whose gifts and graces we have turned away."
That theological dispute came to a head early this month when church leaders unveiled a plan for a new conservative denomination that would split from the main church.
Other Siouxland pastors shared Shirbroun's sadness about the sharp divide within the church, with the theology of conservative parishioners, churches and clergy pitted against that of their more-liberal counterparts.
Nicole Anderson, the pastor at First United Methodist in Vermillion, S.D., said the split brings a "mixed bag of emotions," though the possibility of a more-inclusive church is a silver lining.
"I never thought that I would be a pastor in the midst of actual, potential schism," Anderson said.
United Methodist Church leaders on Jan. 3 unveiled a nine-page "Protocol of Reconciliation & Grace Through Separation," which calls for the denomination to undergo a "respectful and dignified separation." Conservative churches forming a new denomination would retain their assets, and the new denomination also would receive $25 million.
The proposal was signed by a 16-member panel, who worked with a mediator and began meeting in October. The panel was formed after it became clear the impasse over LGBTQ issues was irreconcilable.
The separation could cleave the United Methodists, with the original denomination potentially becoming more inclusive on LGBTQ issues. The conservative Methodists are largely grouped under the Wesleyan Covenant Association (WCA) umbrella.
United Methodist delegates are expected to make a decision on the separation at the 2020 General Conference of The United Methodist Church, held in Minneapolis in May.
Local churches would have until the end of 2024 to choose whether they want to stay in the United Methodist Church or join the new denomination, under the proposal.
The post-separation United Methodist Church (the original church) is expected to rewrite some of its rules on discipline, potentially allowing more leeway for pastors to perform same-sex weddings, and for openly gay pastors themselves.
Members of the 13 million-strong denomination have struggled for years over the subject of same-sex weddings and LGBTQ clergy. In February 2019, the denomination held an unusual "Special Session of the General Conference" in St. Louis to try and determine a way forward on the matter.
In the end, and contentious though it was, the majority of delegates voted to tighten restrictions on same-sex weddings and LGBTQ pastors.
The protocol issued this month declares that "all administrative or judicial processes addressing restrictions in the Book of Discipline related to self-avowed practicing homosexuals or same-sex weddings shall be held in abeyance beginning January 1, 2020."
It's not entirely clear whether this change is official, as the protocol document is, by and large, considered more a proposal than anything.
First United Methodist in Vermillion remains subject to the Book of Discipline, under which pastors could be removed for performing same-sex weddings or coming out as gay, if charges are brought and the pastor is found guilty.
Yet the southeast South Dakota church is a "reconciling" church, meaning they are an "affirming church of our LGBTQ siblings," Anderson said. They're willing to perform gay marriages and supportive of LGBTQ pastors, despite the prohibitions. They are purportedly the only reconciling church out of more than 200 in the Dakotas Annual Conference, which covers both North and South Dakota.
"I've been given blessing from my congregation to do weddings of all kinds," Anderson said.
At only 30 years old, Anderson is a member of a younger cohort in the church; the decision-makers in the denomination, she said, are far older.
"And so, people are making decisions for the future of the church who won't even be here in the next 20 years," she said.
To date, Anderson is unaware of any complaints against her; she said she's worried about possible charges, but feels her "LGBTQ siblings" (she is heterosexual) have endured sufferings far greater than any discipline the church could impose on her.
"If somebody were to bring up charges against me, then my bishop would have to go through the work of seeing if there any evidence of this," Anderson said. "My bishop knows exactly where I stand on the whole topic of full inclusion, specifically with our LGBTQ+ siblings. He understands that we are a reconciling congregation. He and I have had many conversations about what that means and what that looks like."
"This is a major if," she added. "If I were to come out on Facebook and say, 'I've done this wedding,' anybody whose United Methodist can actually see that, take a screenshot of it, send it into my bishop, saying that they want to file formal complaints against me."
The Vermillion church voted to take their church in that direction roughly 15 years ago.
A self-described "Methodist nerd," Anderson will be going to the General Conference in Minneapolis as a part of the host team. Grace United's Shirbroun wanted to go, but a scheduling conflict with confirmations will keep him in Sioux City during the conference.
Some leaders of Siouxland Methodist churches don't share Shirbroun and Anderson's views on the subject.
Jaime Farias, the pastor at the United Methodist congregations in Dakota City and Homer, Nebraska, said that, while any person should be respected, welcomed and accepted in the church and not be judged, he doesn't agree with gay marriage.
"About the same-sex marriage, I respect, I don't judge, but I disagree," Farias said. "I do not support same-sex marriages, in society, in the country, or the Supreme Court, or whatever laws that are in favor of that. But I do not judge."
On the matter of LGBTQ clergy, Farias said that the ideal pastor would be someone who is "living according to the standards of the Gospel, the standards of the Bible, and the ethics of Christian faith." This standard of "sexual ethics," in his view, makes practicing or married homosexuals unsuitable for a clergy position.
Farias ventured a guess, based on intuition, that many of his congregants are likewise conservative in their theological views, but he cautioned that he couldn't say with much certainty.
There are those in the United Methodist church, Farias said, who are uncertain about what's going on: "It's a little bit confusing, right?"
"This kind of environment, or, emotional situation, is creating some uneasiness," he said.
It's too early to say whether any churches in Nebraska or Iowa will leave the church for a more-conservative denomination. Todd Seifert, director of communications of the Great Plains Conference of The United Methodist Church, which includes churches in Nebraska and Kansas, said there are a lot of parishioners who don't know what to think.
"I'm sure there are quite a few people within congregations that still don't know about it, or they're not sure what it really means," Seifert said. "Probably what's going to happen over these next four and a half, five months, before our General Conference of the entire church, is we'll be doing a lot of efforts to help people understand what's in that document.
"It's still new to me too," he added with a laugh.
A spokesman for the Iowa Conference could not be immediately reached for comment.
Kim Crummer, pastor at Grace United Methodist Church in Correctionville and First United Methodist Church in Cushing, Iowa, somewhat downplayed the protocol as "another proposal that's going to go before the General Conference."
"The media has been putting it in the spotlight a lot the last few weeks," Crummer said. To that effect, Crummer has been telling his congregants: "Don't get excited whether or not you're on one side or the other, this is just a proposal."
Crummer, whose retirement in June will fall just after the Minneapolis meeting, said he hasn't entirely made up his mind on these issues.
"I'm just loving and serving my people like God would want me to. I'm a United Methodist at heart, and I'm going to serve the church whatever direction they go," said Crummer, whose family ties to Methodism date back to the 19th century.
"I'm just sad to see that this rift has happened. We kind of felt like it was coming, but when it actually came, it's very saddening, it is," he added.
The Methodists, Jim Shirbroun said, have had few shakeups of this magnitude since before the Civil War. In the 1840s, the denomination (not called "United Methodist" at that time) split over the issue of slavery. The southern Methodist denomination, which was supportive of slavery, did not return to the larger Methodist church until the late 1930s.
"Which also breaks my heart. Obviously, I wasn't around then, but, to think that the denomination which I love, or at least an earlier version of it, could not agree on whether slavery was wrong or not," Shirbroun said.
If he the opportunity ever arises, Shirbroun said he'd be willing to officiate at a same-sex wedding.
His opinions on the subject have evolved over his 32-plus years as a United Methodist pastor, roughly keeping pace with society's shifting views on the matter. He prefers not to use the term "LGBTQ issues," because, as he put it, he doesn't like referring to people as "issues."
He told a story of a same-sex couple who asked him to perform their wedding some years ago. Shirbroun turned down the couple's request, citing in part his fear of retribution from the denomination, though he was present at the wedding; a year or two later, when one of the women died, he was able to officiate at her funeral.
"And that was, again, a very pivotal part, having told that couple, 'No, I don't feel I can celebrate your love.' Now, again it wasn't quite as simple as that, but my denomination won't allow me to. Which is an excuse," he said. "But my church would allow me to celebrate her life in that funeral."