Split in United Methodist church over LGBTQ issues saddens Siouxland church leaders

"And so, people are making decisions for the future of the church who won't even be here in the next 20 years," she said.

To date, Anderson is unaware of any complaints against her; she said she's worried about possible charges, but feels her "LGBTQ siblings" (she is heterosexual) have endured sufferings far greater than any discipline the church could impose on her.

"If somebody were to bring up charges against me, then my bishop would have to go through the work of seeing if there any evidence of this," Anderson said. "My bishop knows exactly where I stand on the whole topic of full inclusion, specifically with our LGBTQ+ siblings. He understands that we are a reconciling congregation. He and I have had many conversations about what that means and what that looks like."

"This is a major if," she added. "If I were to come out on Facebook and say, 'I've done this wedding,' anybody whose United Methodist can actually see that, take a screenshot of it, send it into my bishop, saying that they want to file formal complaints against me."

The Vermillion church voted to take their church in that direction roughly 15 years ago.