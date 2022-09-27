Spokeswoman says Sioux City hospital in "full compliance" with CMS vaccination requirements

SIOUX CITY — In a statement released Tuesday, a spokeswoman for MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center said the Sioux City hospital is in "full compliance" with Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements for COVID-19 vaccination of staff.

Documents posted to the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals' website indicated that MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center was deficient in its recording of whether staff were vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a medical exemption.

MercyOne was cited for failing to develop and implement a system to identify if all the hospital's medical staff had either completed their COVID-19 vaccination or received an approved exemption. The hospital was to correct the deficiency by July 6 and maintain a monthly report depicting vaccination versus exemption status for all medical staff providers. The hospital was to obtain proof of vaccination or exemption in accordance with CMS regulations.

"We were one of many health ministries that implemented a vaccine requirement prior to any state or federal regulation being adopted," Michaela Feldmann, MercyOne regional communications lead, said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "Since requiring the vaccine, we have had processes in place to ensure our 1,500+ colleagues are either vaccinated against COVID-19, have a religious exemption or have a medical exemption with a signed release from the colleague's physician."

As directed by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), a survey team performed an unannounced complaint survey from May 19 to 26 at the Sioux City hospital.

"Failure to identify if a staff member was either fully vaccinated or if the staff member had an approved exemption could potentially result in the hospital staff allowing an unvaccinated staff member to not implement additional precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the documents stated.

Review of the hospital's COVID-19 vaccination tracking documents revealed that 142 physicians and other licensed practitioners had signed an attestation document regarding if they had received COVID-19 vaccination, according to the documents.

According to the documents from the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals, during an interview on May 26, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center's vice president of quality and integration acknowledged that if a licensed practitioner signed the attestation form affirmatively, hospital staff would not know if the practitioner had received the COVID-19 vaccination or if they had an approved exemption.

"The vice president of quality and integration further revealed that the licensed practitioners had not utilized the hospital's process to apply for an approved exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Thus, the hospital staff did not know who had approved the licensed practitioner's exemption request to the COVID-19 vaccination requirement or if the exemption met the hospital's requirements for an approved COVID-19 vaccine exemption," the documents read.

In the statement, Feldmann noted that the initial CMS regulation was challenged through various lawsuits across the country.

"Following the conclusion of those lawsuits and the application of the CMS regulations to Iowa hospitals in February 2022, we undertook an analysis of how to appropriately implement the CMS requirements going forward for our independent (non-employed providers)," she said in the statement.