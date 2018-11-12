SIOUX CITY -- Mary Winnefeld smiles while examining a video clip of her "baseball swing" approach to breaking a bottle of champagne over the tip of the USS Sioux City at its christening in Marinette, Wisconsin, 11 months ago.
"For the United States of America, I christen thee, Sioux City," she hollered from a perch a few feet from the ship's bow. "May God bless this ship and all who sail on her!"
With that, Winnefeld, the wife of U.S. Navy Admiral (Retired) James A. "Sandy" Winnefeld, took a swing and smashed the bottle, producing a "ting" accentuated by a Navy band playing "Anchors Away" and a chorus of cheers as the ship launched into the Menominee River, off Lake Michigan.
Mary Winnefeld, the ship's sponsor, is all business, including the home-run swing, when it comes to her role with the USS Sioux City. During a visit to Sioux City a couple of weeks ago, the Menomonie, Wisconsin, native expressed her gratitude for the city and the ship she'll be tied to forever. Her initials, after all, were welded into the ship's keel during the keel-laying ceremony in 2014.
"I'm very thankful to have such a wonderful host city because the two constants in the life of the ship are the sponsor and the host city (its namesake)," Winnefeld said. "Crews come and go, commanders come and go, but I will be with the ship and the host city, or namesake, will be with the ship for its lifetime."
A ship's sponsor, usually a woman, is someone who has dedicated her life to public service. Winnefeld fits that description as she's volunteered for organizations, many of which are involved in supporting military families, such as the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, Tragedy Assistance for Survivors and the Cohen Veteran Network Foundation. She's also become a fixture of sorts while advocating for wounded warriors and their families at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Winnefeld's father and in-laws served in the Navy; her son, James A. Winnefeld III, currently attends the U.S. Naval Academy. In sponsoring the USS Sioux City, she has said, her family has simply grown. She'll join husband, Sandy, in playing host to some 5,000 visitors at the ship is commissioned on Saturday at the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland.
"I bring the ship alive," Mary Winnefeld explained. "I welcome all the sailors."
According to Sandy Winnefeld, Mary will take the microphone at the moment of its commissioning and she'll proclaim, "USS Sioux City: Man our ship!"
"It's really a special moment," Sandy Winnefeld concluded.
Sandy Winnefeld should know as he's likely been witness to occasions like this, what with a Navy career that spanned 37 years and took him to career heights that included positions as vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, commander of the U.S. Northern Command and commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, among others.
Sandy Winnefeld geared up for a big weekend at Annapolis by making tracks through Sioux City with his wife, telling anyone within earshot how proud they were to be associated with the community and the fleet's newest ship, the 11th in the littoral combat class, a new designation of ships that sail near the coast -- the littoral zone -- and into shallower waters than other naval vessels.
"This is the first time a U.S. Navy warship has been commissioned at Annapolis," Mary said.
"The LCS doesn't draw as much water as a destroyer, cruiser or submarine, so they're able to get up the Chesapeake Bay and into the Severn River right on the seawall at the Naval Academy," Sandy added. "We're very grateful to the Naval Academy for supporting this as they've got enough going on with a football game."
Navy hosts Tulsa in football on Saturday afternoon. A crowd of 30,000 to 40,000 is expected, depending on weather conditions, the Winnefelds said. A crowd of 5,000 is expected that morning for the USS Sioux City commissioning.
"Sioux City is going to get a lot of name recognition that day," Sandy Winnefeld said. "Siouxland residents have a lot to be proud of, not only of a ship being named after them, but for the financial and moral support they've offered and in the way they've taken care of the crew."
As the Winnefelds made stops in Sioux City recently with Siouxland Chamber of Commerce President Chris McGowan, they shared details about the big weekend and thanked everyone for their continued interest and support.
"We'll have 500 Siouxland residents coming to Annapolis for the event," she said. "The support has just been outstanding."
Journal Reporter Nick Hytrek contributed to this story.