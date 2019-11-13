Sports betting off to hot start at Hard Rock in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY – Gamblers at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City wagered over $1.2 million on football, baseball, basketball and other sports during the downtown casino’s first full month of sports betting.

Sports wagering became legal in Iowa in mid-August, but the Hard Rock didn’t take its first bets until Sept. 20. During those final days of September, the casino’s handle totaled $282,652. In October, the handle grew to $1,220,939.

Anthony Torres, Hard Rock's director of sports book operations, said the downtown casino is well on its way to exceeding its initial sports books projections for the last half of 2019.

"We're going to hit the six month's goal in 103 days," Torres said Wednesday. "I'm really excited about the volume we've been getting. The customer loyalty has been outstanding."

The casino continues to see lots of first-time sports betters, he added.

"Week after week, we're still getting, 'Hey, this is the first time I've done this. Can you help me?' " he said.