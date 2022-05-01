Spring planting getting underway in Northwest Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa -- Lingering cool soil temperatures and dry conditions in Siouxland kept many farmers out of the field for much of April. A gradual warming this week was expected to encourage more producers to put corn in the ground, though rain in the forecast for this weekend threatened field work in parts of the tri-state region.

As of April 25, subsoil temperatures in Northwest Iowa ranged between a low of 43 degrees in Dickinson County to a high of 48 degrees in Woodbury County. Farmers usually wait until subsoil temperatures reach about 50 degrees, and rising, before they start planting.

"Our temperatures have been incredibly cool," said Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach field agronomist based in Le Mars. "We're significantly colder than normal, and soil temperatures have been cold, and the forecast remains cold, with frost, through much of the month of April. So a lot of people have said, even if you could get in the field, it's too cold, and they've kept the seed in the bag."

For about two days more than a week ago, when the daytime high temperatures reached into the 80s, soil temperatures rose to the above-50-degree range, DeJong said. Then in the days that followed, when the daytime temperatures slumped, "soil temperatures dropped significantly below 50 degrees again."

Farmers in Dickinson, Clay and Buena Vista counties were "patiently waiting" this past week to begin planting, said Gentry Sorenson, an ISU Extension agronomist for the Lakes region. "They're all ready go to, once it gets fit, if they get a window to go before the next rain."

Planting when soil temperatures are substantially below 50 degrees can lead to somewhat weakened crops that are more vulnerable to disease due to the effects of cooler temperature on seedlings and the extended length of time the seed spends in the ground before emerging.

"There's some evidence that occasionally, and it doesn't happen every time you plant when it's colder, but if that soil temperature is significantly below 50 degrees when you plant, if that first drink that (the seedling) takes -- in other words, the water it absorbs in the first 24 hours or so -- if it's really cold, sometimes that changes how that plant grows, and you'll get a bunch of plants that don't emerge properly, distorted growth, things like that," DeJong said.

According to a USDA Crop Progress report released early this past week, roughly 2 percent of Iowa's corn crop had been planted through April 24, compared to 18 percent through April 24 the previous year. In South Dakota, 1 percent of corn was planted, compared to 4 percent last year. Nebraska was slightly ahead on corn, with 10 percent planted through April 24, compared to 5 percent last year.

Iowa was also behind on soybeans, with 1 percent planted through April 24, compared to 5 percent last year. In South Dakota, virtually no soybeans had been planted through April 24, compared to 1 percent last year. In Nebraska, 3 percent of soybeans were planted through April 24, the same as last year.

'We're very, very dry'

The southern portion of Iowa, DeJong said, has been "pretty wet" -- which can also be a hindrance to planting -- but that has not been the case for Northwest Iowa. "This part of the state, we've been really quite dry," he said.

Most of Woodbury and Monona counties are currently in a state of severe drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, save for portions at the edges that are rated at moderate drought. All of Ida, Sac and Buena Vista counties are in moderate drought, as is most of Plymouth County and much of Cherokee County. Counties further to the north are for the most part rated abnormally dry.

In Nebraska, Dakota, Dixon, Cedar, Thurston and Wayne counties are all in a state of severe drought. In South Dakota, Union, Clay and Yankton counties range from severe drought to moderate drought, except for a very small portion of northeastern Union County, which is abnormally dry, according to the Drought Monitor.

Gary Ellensohn, who farms near Le Mars, said he had just begun planting early last week, when his soil temperatures finally reached the sweet spot of around 50 degrees or so. The wild, drying winds of the previous week had been a deterrent to field work.

Despite the delays caused by the cold soil and the winds, he was well within the normal window of time for spring planting. The "early" window of planting for Northwest Iowa is about April 15 to April 25, while the normal planting window is April 25 to May 10. Anything after May 10 is rather late.

Ellensohn hoped to have corn planting wrapped up by the end of last week, after which he plans to start planting soybeans.

"Conditions are dry, we're very, very dry," said Ellensohn, who farms with son Todd. "But you've got to get crop in the ground, so we decided to go ahead and start planting. So, hopefully the crop will utilize some of the sub-soil moisture that's there, and catch a few rains."

Subsoil moisture, measured up to five feet deep, is somewhat short of "full profile" -- about 11 inches -- throughout Northwest Iowa, though most places are pretty close to their mid-April average of around 7 inches.

According to ISU Extension data, Woodbury County was at 7.4 inches subsoil moisture in April, compared to 10.3 inches last year. Monona County, among the driest in the area, was at 3.2 inches, down from 6.2 inches the year before.

Clay County, at 10.6 inches of subsoil moisture, has among the highest readings in the area. Neighboring Dickinson County, Sorenson said, was at 6.5 inches.

Plymouth, Sioux and Lyon counties ranged from a low of 6.5 inches (from one of two readings in Plymouth County) to a high of 8.7 inches in Lyon County. The level of subsoil moisture can vary to a certain extent within a relatively small area -- one April subsoil moisture reading in O'Brien County was 7 inches while another was 9.6 inches.

"There is some (subsoil moisture) there to start us, but it takes a good 20 to 22 inches to grow a crop so -- we've got a long ways to go," Ellensohn said.

