Spring snow comes to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY -- It's officially spring, but it will feel more like winter Friday as blustery winds are expected to keep temperatures hovering around zero.

Brittany Peterson, lead meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said Thursday evening that a heavy band of snow had just moved into the Sioux City metro.

"We're definitely expecting some impacts to the morning commute in terms of snow-covered roads and slick spots on roads," said Peterson, who said 2 to 5 inches of snow was expected to fall overnight. "Temperatures are going to continue to drop overnight."

No precipitation is in the forecast for Friday. During the morning hours, temperatures will be in the upper teens, but wind gusts of 20 miles per hour will make it seem much more brisk.

"By Sunday, we're looking for a high of 47 and Monday a high in the 50s," she said. "As that warmer air moves in Sunday and Monday, (the snow) should be melting pretty quickly."

