SRTS and SIMPCO holding groundbreaking on new facility on Friday

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS) and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) will hold a groundbreaking of their new facility at around 11 a.m. Friday.

SRTS is offering a shuttle service to the new facility. Shuttle riders will be picked up from Dunham Sports, 5969 E. Gordon Drive, at 10:30 a.m.

Funded through a U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant, the new facility will include bus maintenance areas, indoor bus storage, a bus wash, driver training area and office space.

The building will be located, along with Iowa DOT, on the northeast corner of the U.S. Highway 75/20 interchange in Woodbury County.

SRTS is a regional public transit system and SIMPCO is the regional Council of Governments, both serving the tri-state Siouxland area.

