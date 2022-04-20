 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

SRTS and SIMPCO holding groundbreaking on new facility on Friday

  • 0
Transportation

Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning on Tuesday was awarded a $7 million federal grant to build a new garage to house its Siouxland Regional Transit System buses, like the one above.

 Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Regional Transit System (SRTS) and Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council (SIMPCO) will hold a groundbreaking of their new facility at around 11 a.m. Friday.

SRTS is offering a shuttle service to the new facility. Shuttle riders will be picked up from Dunham Sports, 5969 E. Gordon Drive, at 10:30 a.m. 

Funded through a U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) Better Utilizing Investment to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant, the new facility will include bus maintenance areas, indoor bus storage, a bus wash, driver training area and office space.

The building will be located, along with Iowa DOT, on the northeast corner of the U.S. Highway 75/20 interchange in Woodbury County.

SRTS is a regional public transit system and SIMPCO is the regional Council of Governments, both serving the tri-state Siouxland area. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Netflix Has Lost 200,000 Subscribers So Far This Year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News