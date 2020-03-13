St. Luke's College to extend spring break, convert to online courses as result of coronavirus concerns

SIOUX CITY -- St. Luke's College said Friday it will extend its current spring break for students in all programs through March 22 as part of an effort to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

The extension will allow faculty time to convert current face to face courses to an online format for a minimum of two weeks, March 23-April 3, the Sioux City-based college said in a news release. Students will receive communications and announcements via college email.

The college offices will remain open.

While the situation evolves each day, the college said it currently does not plan to extend the length of the semester nor reschedule commencement.

