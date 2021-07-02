 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health announces graduates
0 Comments

St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health announces graduates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Luke's College logo

SIOUX CITY -- St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health held a ceremony on Friday, May 7 for graduates of the spring class of 2021, as well as graduates of the winter class of 2020, whose ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Eighty-eight students graduated after successfully completing one of the college’s professional health care programs. Associate degrees were awarded in Registered Nursing, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Care. In addition, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree was awarded to 34 graduates.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing

Brianna Barkema, Amber Barkhaus, Kristi Bose*, Corie Bramble-Haber, Michaela Bremer, Haley Brewer*, Rebecca Clay*, Katelyn Dyer*, Korrie Einck, Megan Faria*, Melissa Gengler, Cortney Giefer*, Dawn Grall*, Emma Hayes, Stephanie Heuertz, Nicole Galvin Hinkeldey, Tyler Hoogendoorn, Ashley Housman*, Liberty Knudsen, Brittni Kooiman, Logan LaRossa, Blanca Martinez*, Ashley Mundie, Lindsey Nelson, Heidi Rockwell, Mayra Rodriguez, Nicole Scully*, Brenda Thams, Brooklynn Skinner*, Lilliana Spreng, Marie Stabe, Cydney Trudeau, Sidney Valladolid, and Brenda Wilson.

Associate of Science Degree in Nursing

Alexandria Almeida, Jordan Bauer*, Hannah Colshan, Taylor Copple, Samantha Cramer, Melissa De Kok, Riley Ehlers*, Cinnamin Flying Hawk, Gina Gearke*, Taylor Gerritson, Juan Gonzalez*, Kelli Gurnsey*, Madison Hubbell*, Abbey Kast*, Rebecca Ketterer, Lyndsay Lake, Kelsey Malcolm, Kissa Mushibe*, Winnie Mutiriah*, Farrah Navarrete, Carrie Newell, Ciara Phillips, Dovi Rau, Joanie Rise, Casey Sherman, Holly Smith*, Brandy Soule, Laney Stanton*, Cassandra Stowe, Alyssa Thies*, Brandan Tighe*, Callie Utemark*, Daniel Valdovinos, Christian Vongdara, and Renae Wiese.

Associate of Science Degree in Radiologic Technology

Brittani Clark, Amanda Galles, Kelly Gomez, Ashlea Haag, Haley Hutton, Jesus Jimenez-Ramos, Erin Kudma, Erin Langel, Kaylee Mulder, Hosanna Newton, Jennifer Ramirez, Joseph Rosas, Gabrielle Schweigert, Sidney Sitzmann, and Claire Wingert.

Associate of Science Degree in Respiratory Care

Danielle Bennett, Aubree Kueny, Brooke Venema, and Katelin Wiltgen.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Mini Statue of Liberty joins its big sister in New York City

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News