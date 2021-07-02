St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health announces graduates

SIOUX CITY -- St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health held a ceremony on Friday, May 7 for graduates of the spring class of 2021, as well as graduates of the winter class of 2020, whose ceremony was cancelled due to the pandemic.
Eighty-eight students graduated after successfully completing one of the college’s professional health care programs. Associate degrees were awarded in Registered Nursing, Radiologic Technology, and Respiratory Care. In addition, the Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree was awarded to 34 graduates.
Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing
Brianna Barkema, Amber Barkhaus, Kristi Bose*, Corie Bramble-Haber, Michaela Bremer, Haley Brewer*, Rebecca Clay*, Katelyn Dyer*, Korrie Einck, Megan Faria*, Melissa Gengler, Cortney Giefer*, Dawn Grall*, Emma Hayes, Stephanie Heuertz, Nicole Galvin Hinkeldey, Tyler Hoogendoorn, Ashley Housman*, Liberty Knudsen, Brittni Kooiman, Logan LaRossa, Blanca Martinez*, Ashley Mundie, Lindsey Nelson, Heidi Rockwell, Mayra Rodriguez, Nicole Scully*, Brenda Thams, Brooklynn Skinner*, Lilliana Spreng, Marie Stabe, Cydney Trudeau, Sidney Valladolid, and Brenda Wilson.
Associate of Science Degree in Nursing
Alexandria Almeida, Jordan Bauer*, Hannah Colshan, Taylor Copple, Samantha Cramer, Melissa De Kok, Riley Ehlers*, Cinnamin Flying Hawk, Gina Gearke*, Taylor Gerritson, Juan Gonzalez*, Kelli Gurnsey*, Madison Hubbell*, Abbey Kast*, Rebecca Ketterer, Lyndsay Lake, Kelsey Malcolm, Kissa Mushibe*, Winnie Mutiriah*, Farrah Navarrete, Carrie Newell, Ciara Phillips, Dovi Rau, Joanie Rise, Casey Sherman, Holly Smith*, Brandy Soule, Laney Stanton*, Cassandra Stowe, Alyssa Thies*, Brandan Tighe*, Callie Utemark*, Daniel Valdovinos, Christian Vongdara, and Renae Wiese.
Associate of Science Degree in Radiologic Technology
Brittani Clark, Amanda Galles, Kelly Gomez, Ashlea Haag, Haley Hutton, Jesus Jimenez-Ramos, Erin Kudma, Erin Langel, Kaylee Mulder, Hosanna Newton, Jennifer Ramirez, Joseph Rosas, Gabrielle Schweigert, Sidney Sitzmann, and Claire Wingert.
Associate of Science Degree in Respiratory Care
Danielle Bennett, Aubree Kueny, Brooke Venema, and Katelin Wiltgen.