 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing

St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health awards degrees, diplomas at winter commencement

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- St. Luke’s College - UnityPoint Health held its winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the Sioux City Convention Center.

Twenty-seven students graduated after successfully completing one of the college’s professional health care programs. Associate of Science in Nursing Degrees were awarded to 12 students; Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degrees were awarded to 12 students; and the Bachelor of Health Science Degree was awarded to three students.

Christie Finnegan, president of the college’s board of directors, delivered the commencement address to the graduating class. Diplomas were presented by St. Luke’s College President  Kendra Ericson, and college pins were presented by Dr. Lorraine Sacino Murphy, academic dean, and Shannon Merk, associate dean of nursing.

Graduates included:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degrees: Isabella Banda, Lindsey Chapman, Brittany Cordero, Ashley Dahlberg, Corrine Efflandt, Kaylee Finnegan, Amanda Gramblin, Amanda Lau, Stephanie Ochoa, Annette Walker, Emma Wolterman, Helen Zermeno

People are also reading…

Bachelor of Health Science Degree: Bailey Lynch, Clare Prentice, Kayla Sebastian

Associate of Science in Nursing Degree: Talia Benson, Kaley Bertucci, Trisha Derochie, Alexandra Foxhoven, Jesse Hare, Sadie Johnson, Shelbie Merchant, Josh Meskimen, Isaac Micca, Brandi Miller, Patty Murillo, Sara Pojar.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

S. Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News