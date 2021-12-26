St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health awards degrees, diplomas at winter commencement

SIOUX CITY -- St. Luke’s College - UnityPoint Health held its winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 10 at the Sioux City Convention Center.
Twenty-seven students graduated after successfully completing one of the college’s professional health care programs. Associate of Science in Nursing Degrees were awarded to 12 students; Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degrees were awarded to 12 students; and the Bachelor of Health Science Degree was awarded to three students.
Christie Finnegan, president of the college’s board of directors, delivered the commencement address to the graduating class. Diplomas were presented by St. Luke’s College President Kendra Ericson, and college pins were presented by Dr. Lorraine Sacino Murphy, academic dean, and Shannon Merk, associate dean of nursing.
Graduates included:
Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degrees: Isabella Banda, Lindsey Chapman, Brittany Cordero, Ashley Dahlberg, Corrine Efflandt, Kaylee Finnegan, Amanda Gramblin, Amanda Lau, Stephanie Ochoa, Annette Walker, Emma Wolterman, Helen Zermeno
People are also reading…
Bachelor of Health Science Degree: Bailey Lynch, Clare Prentice, Kayla Sebastian
Associate of Science in Nursing Degree: Talia Benson, Kaley Bertucci, Trisha Derochie, Alexandra Foxhoven, Jesse Hare, Sadie Johnson, Shelbie Merchant, Josh Meskimen, Isaac Micca, Brandi Miller, Patty Murillo, Sara Pojar.