SIOUX CITY — Early Tuesday morning, Sioux City Police officers responded to a stabbing call at the Centennial Manor Apartments on West Third Street, near Cook Park.

Police were dispatched around 1:34 a.m. and located a 53-year-old male who'd been stabbed multiple times, according to a press release. The man who was stabbed was then taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The suspect in the stabbing, who also resides at the Centennial Manor Apartments, was quickly identified and interviewed by investigators," the release said. "At this time there have been no criminal charges filed, and the investigation is on-going."