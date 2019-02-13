SALIX, Iowa -- A stalled school bus was struck by a train Wednesday morning near Salix.
According to a press release from the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, shortly before 7:32 a.m. Wednesday, a Westwood Community School District bus stalled on train tracks at 275th Street, and was struck by a Union Pacific train.
The driver of the bus and one occupant got out of the bus before it was struck by the southbound train. The bus was hit near the rear end and spun around. No injuries were reported in the crash.
No cause of the crash was given in the press release. The Iowa State Patrol is conducting an investigation into the collision.