1 additional death from COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Public health officials on Friday reported one more death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, increasing the total since April to 34.

The Siouxland District Health Department said the man who died was in the 61-80 age range. The death was included in a summary that showed 15 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County.

Woodbury County has had 2,686 reported cases and, of that total, 1,500 have recovered, according to the health department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

