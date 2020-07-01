1 additional Woodbury County resident dies from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Public health officials on Wednesday reported one death from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, increasing the total to 44.

A release from the Siouxland District Health Department said the man who died was in the age range from 61 to 80.

There were 12 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, out of 118 individuals tested. Woodbury County has now had more than 3,100 reported cases.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

