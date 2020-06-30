1 death from COVD-19 reported in Dakota County

Return to homepage ×
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.
Courtesy photo
DAKOTA CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Tuesday.
The age or gender of the Dakota County person who died was not disclosed, and the number of deaths in county now stands at 36.
The first positive
case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,781 cases have been detected through tests. There were three new cases reported Tuesday by the Dakota County Health Department.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
25 Siouxland photos telling the story of COVID-19 in May
COVID-19 Viengxay Khuninh death
Suzanne Khuninh-Nguyen, center, is flanked by her sister, Katelynn Khuninh, left, and niece, Suhn Khuninh as she holds a photo of their father and grandfather, Viengxay Khuninh, May 1, in the front yard of her parents' Dakota City home. Viengxay Khuninh, 69, died the previous week of COVID-19. He was a worker at Tyson Fresh Meats' Dakota City beef plant.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
The entrance to the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City is shown May 4.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Covid-19 Test Iowa site
A vehicle enters a tent May 4 at the Test Iowa COVID-19 testing site at Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 egg giveaway
A person directs traffic at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City, Neb. as hundreds of cars queue up to get free eggs distributed there May 4. The YMCA has hosted several food giveaways in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market 1
People shop May 6 at the Sioux City Farmers Market in downtown Sioux City. The market opened for the season that day. Restrictions, including the type, number and spacing of vendor booths, are in place at the market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Sioux City Farmers Market
A hand sanitizer station is shown Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, at the Sioux City Farmers Market in downtown Sioux City. The market opened for the season that day. Restrictions, including the type, number and spacing of vendor booths, are in place at the market in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Dakota City Tyson plant reopens
A vehicle drives towards the employee parking lot May 7 at Tyson Fresh Meats' flagship beef plant in Dakota City. Tyson's largest beef facility reopened that day after being closed for six days for a deep cleaning and to test all 4,300 workers for COVID-19.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Lally's prepares for Mother's Day after COVID-19
Tom Mullally and his daughter Stacey Mullally were hoping to having Lally's Eastside Restaurant, a popular 125 Plymouth St. N.E. eatery open for dine-in customers on Mother's Day. However, a few construction-related snags occurred. Instead, the Le Mars restaurant will offer takeout favorites on Mother's Day.
Jesse Brothers; Sioux City Journal
Airline travel in wake of COVID-19
Eight passengers disembark from flight 3351 at Sioux Gateway Airport on May 8. The airport sharply cut the number of flights as a result of cratering demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
Customers gather outside the Southern Hills Mall before 11 a.m., the time it was slated to re-open on May 13.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Southern Hills Mall openings after COVID-19
New guidelines are in place for shoppers at the Southern Hills Mall, which reopened May 13.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Maggie Roomey picks up her to-go order of a buffalo chicken wrap and two chicken salads, Thursday, at 4 Brothers Bar & Grill in Le Mars, Iowa, May 14, 2020.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
Restaurants reopen in Le Mars after COVID-19
Hostess Mickey Luken sanitizes menus at 4 Brothers Bar & Grill in Le Mars, Iowa, May 14, 2020.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Daga's On Wheels during COVID-19
Rachel White, left, picks up her food from Charity Fenceroy, right, at Daga's On Wheels from Daga's Mexican Grill in Le Mars, Iowa, May 14, 2020.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
Test Iowa site set up at Storm Lake
Capt. Sam Otto stands near the entrance of the Test Iowa site in the parking lot at Storm Lake High School in Storm Lake, Iowa, after setup had finished at the site May 15, 2020.
Jesse Brothers
COVID-19 plasma donations 1
Mark McCormick, a recovered COVID-19 patient, donates plasma May 18 at LifeServe Blood Center in Sioux City. McCormick, the interim CEO of the Dunes Surgical Hospital, was infected with the virus in March before moving here for the interim CEO position. LiveServe is participating in a national study to see if antibodies in the plasma of recovered COVID patients can help those who currently have the disease.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Flat teachers accompany their students
Sophia Gonzalez holds a "flat teacher" cutout of her second-grade teacher, Haylee Twillman from Liberty Elementary School, May 19 at her home in Sioux City. Her paper teacher joins her while she plays games, builds with Legos, and she even took her kayaking.
Jesse Brothers Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Woodbury County parks camping 2
A closed camp site is shown Friday at Snyder Bend Park in rural Salix, Iowa. Woodbury County reopened its parks for camping May 22, but with only half of camp sites available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 1
Adrian Garcia wears his graduation stole and motarboard while getting his diploma from Sioux City East High School principal Richard Todd on May 26. Class of 2020 graduates at East, West and North high schools received their diplomas that morning via drive-thru stations at their schools.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 2
North High School graduate Rachel Rose shows off her diploma May 26 after picking it up at a drive-thru lane at the school. Class of 2020 graduates at North, West and East high schools received their diplomas that day following virtual commencement ceremonies over the weekend.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 drive through diplomas 3
Counselor Bernie Scolaro waves to a West High School graduate May 26. Class of 2020 graduates at West, East and North high schools received their diplomas that morning via drive-thru stations at each school.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 bars reopening 1
Dave Winslow, brewer and owner of Jackson Street Brewing, is shown behind a recently installed clear barrier and a collection of sanitized pens Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his downtown Sioux City brewery.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 YMCA reopening
The reconfigured entryway is shown May 28 at the Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City. The Y is reopening with restrictions Monday, after being closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
COVID-19 Hard Rock reopening 3
A hand sanitizer station is shown May 29, 2020, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Sioux City.
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
Bars reopen
Josh Jessen, manager at 1008 Key Club, prepares the bar for opening on May 30. The Sioux City establishment was among the bars that were allowed to reopen on May 28 after being temporarily shuttered for 10 weeks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Jesse Brothers, Sioux City Journal
