1 death from COVID-19 reported in Dakota County
This undated electron microscope image, made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020, shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, green, cultured in the lab.

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. -- Public health officials on Friday reported one more death from COVID-19 in Dakota County, increasing the total since April to 24.

The Dakota County Health Department in a release did not cite the age or gender of the county resident who died. They did report there were three newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the county.

Dakota County has had now had a combined 1,654 reported cases, according to the health department.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

