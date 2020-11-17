1 death from COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the death of a Woodbury County resident was reported Tuesday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the person who died was a man in the age range of 41 to 60.

The county also reported 42 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday. Overall, there have been 9,311 cases in Woodbury County, and virus spread has been strong over the fall months.

The number of positive tests in the county is nearly double the amount of two months ago, when there were 4,802 on Sept. 18.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with pre-existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

