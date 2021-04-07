 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 hurt in 2-car collision near Blencoe
0 comments

1 hurt in 2-car collision near Blencoe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLENCOE, Iowa -- A Little Sioux, Iowa, woman was injured early Wednesday in a two-car collision north of Blencoe.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jerritt Hummell, 24, of Elgin, Iowa, was westbound on Monona County Road E-54 at about 12:03 a.m., when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle was struck broadside by a vehicle driven by Shirley Klein, who was southbound on Monona County Road K-45.

Klein, 63, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.

WATCH NOW: Diversity in the Sioux City Police Department
911 phone
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Dordt University radio station KDCR FM to close after 53 years of broadcasting

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News