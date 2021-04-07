1 hurt in 2-car collision near Blencoe

BLENCOE, Iowa -- A Little Sioux, Iowa, woman was injured early Wednesday in a two-car collision north of Blencoe.
According to the Iowa State Patrol, Jerritt Hummell, 24, of Elgin, Iowa, was westbound on Monona County Road E-54 at about 12:03 a.m., when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His vehicle was struck broadside by a vehicle driven by Shirley Klein, who was southbound on Monona County Road K-45.
Klein, 63, was transported by ambulance to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City.
