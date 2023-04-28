BATTLE CREEK, Iowa -- A driver was killed early Friday in a head-on collision on an Ida County blacktop near Battle Creek.
The crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Ida County Road L-51 about four miles south of Battle Creek. Ida County Sheriff Wade Harriman said the male driver of one of the vehicles was killed and the driver of the second vehicle was transported to Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove. There were no other passengers.
The drivers' names have not been released.
Harriman said other details of the crash still were being determined as his office and the Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate the crash.