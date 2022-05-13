1 killed in Lyon County crash

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa -- A Matlock, Iowa, woman was killed Thursday in a head-on collision near Rock Rapids.
The Iowa State Patrol said that Carol Fliear, 71, was eastbound on Iowa Highway 9 at about 12:37 p.m., when her Ford Taurus crossed the center line for an unknown reason and collided head-on with a semi trailer at the highway's intersection with Lyon County Road K-60.
Fliear was transported to Avera Rock Rapids hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The semi driver, Gregory Krieger, 64, of Sibley, Iowa, declined treatment at the accident scene, the state patrol said.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.