1 killed in Yankton County crash

VOLIN, S.D. -- One person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash east of Volin.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the 61-year-old man was thrown from a Hummer H2 that had left the road and rolled. The victim's name has not been released.

The driver was eastbound on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue, when the Hummer entered the north ditch and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.