1 killed in Yankton County crash

VOLIN, S.D. -- One person was killed Sunday in a single-vehicle crash east of Volin.
The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the 61-year-old man was thrown from a Hummer H2 that had left the road and rolled. The victim's name has not been released.
The driver was eastbound on Bluff Road, near the intersection with 452nd Avenue, when the Hummer entered the north ditch and rolled. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
