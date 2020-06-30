1 metro Sioux City resident dies from COVID-19

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Tuesday.
The age or gender of the Dakota County person who died was not disclosed, and the number of deaths in county now stands at 36.
The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,781 cases have been detected through tests. There were three new cases reported Tuesday by the Dakota County Health Department.
In Woodbury County, there were no deaths reported Tuesday. Siouxland District Health Department reported seven positive coronavirus cases, out of 209 new test results in the county.
In numbers since the first impact of coronavirus in March, Woodbury County had 3,163 total cases as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 43.
According to a joint Tuesday statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for a combined 23 COVID-19 patients. That number has been steadily declining in recent weeks, and a statement said those hospitalization numbers will no longer be reported on a daily basis, starting on Wednesday.
The number of Iowans who have died from COVID-19 is 716. There were 179 deaths from coronavirus over the month of June, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.
There have been deaths reported in six of 14 Northwest Iowa counties in the Journal's circulation area, including Woodbury, Buena Vista, Plymouth, Crawford, Dickinson and O'Brien counties.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.
