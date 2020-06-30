1 metro Sioux City resident dies from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- One more person has died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the Dakota County Health Department reported the death Tuesday.

The age or gender of the Dakota County person who died was not disclosed, and the number of deaths in county now stands at 36.

The first positive case of the novel coronavirus in Dakota County was reported in mid-April, and now a combined 1,781 cases have been detected through tests. There were three new cases reported Tuesday by the Dakota County Health Department.

In Woodbury County, there were no deaths reported Tuesday. Siouxland District Health Department reported seven positive coronavirus cases, out of 209 new test results in the county.

In numbers since the first impact of coronavirus in March, Woodbury County had 3,163 total cases as of 6 p.m. Tuesday. The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 43.