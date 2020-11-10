$1 million scholarship begun at Woodbury Central school in Moville

Ruth Schuldt and Thomas Schuldt were raised in the Moville area by parents Henry and Laura Schuldt. The two siblings attended Moville Independent School, before the Woodbury Central consolidation.

Ruth was a valedictorian graduate in 1943. Tom left school in fall 1961, his senior year, to enlist in the U.S. Navy and served in the Coast Guard.

Ruth worked in the life insurance industry, specializing in administration and life insurance investments. After years of military service, Tom returned to the Moville area, where he and Ruth ultimately owned and managed their parents' farmland, and they lived in Sioux City.

Roberts said it was their wish to donate their life savings and proceeds from the sale of their property to Woodbury Central, and to area cancer, heart health and Alzheimer's related charities.

Students can see the scholarship’s full criteria and application on the Foundation’s website, www.siouxlandcommunityfoundation.org.

The Siouxland Community Foundation was established in 1988. Roberts said the legacy created by an endowed fund, such as the Ruth and Tom Schuldt Scholarship, lives on for generations as it is awarded every year.

