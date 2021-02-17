1 person dies in Yankton fire

YANKTON, S.D. -- One person died early Wednesday in a house fire in Yankton.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Summit Street.

Heavy flames were observed when firefighters arrived and began to extinguish the fire. Due to frigid temperatures, firefighters experienced hydrant problems, though they did not hamper operations, the Yankton Fire Department said on its Facebook page. Firefighters were on scene for about five hours.