1 person dies in Yankton fire

YANKTON, S.D. -- One person died early Wednesday in a house fire in Yankton.
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Summit Street.
Heavy flames were observed when firefighters arrived and began to extinguish the fire. Due to frigid temperatures, firefighters experienced hydrant problems, though they did not hamper operations, the Yankton Fire Department said on its Facebook page. Firefighters were on scene for about five hours.
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area, and the cause remains under investigation.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
