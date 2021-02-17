 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 person dies in Yankton fire
View Comments

1 person dies in Yankton fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire stock rig
YANKTON, S.D. -- One person died early Wednesday in a house fire in Yankton.
 
Firefighters were dispatched at 12:40 a.m. to a structure fire in the 1500 block of Summit Street.
 
Heavy flames were observed when firefighters arrived and began to extinguish the fire. Due to frigid temperatures, firefighters experienced hydrant problems, though they did not hamper operations, the Yankton Fire Department said on its Facebook page. Firefighters were on scene for about five hours.
 
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area, and the cause remains under investigation.
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Shocking footage shows fireballs zipping along frozen power line

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News