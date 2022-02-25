1 seriously injured in 2-car collision near Royal

ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver was seriously injured in a two-car collision Thursday on a county road near Royal.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Gabriel Davis, 23, of Ruthven, Iowa, was driving east in a Pontiac Grand Prix in the 1700 block of Clay County Road B-40 east of Royal at about 5:15 p.m., when she lost control of her car and entered the westbound lane, colliding with Johnathan Updike, who was driving a Ford Focus.

Davis' car was struck on the passenger side and entered the north ditch, coming to a stop against a utility pole. She suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Spencer Hospital.

Updike, 28, of Royal, and a juvenile passenger declined medical assistance at the scene and were taken by personal vehicle to Spencer Hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars were totaled, and the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the collision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.