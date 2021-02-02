10 deaths cited from COVID-19 in NW Iowa, Woodbury County closes in on 200

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 grew by 10 on Tuesday, public health officials announced. Woodbury County drew nearer to 200 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago.
The new deaths came with two in Sioux County, where the number increased to 64, two in Dickinson County, where the deaths rose to 34, and two in Lyon County, where the total rose to 37.
Additionally on Tuesday, one more death was reported in Woodbury County, taking the total to 198, or also up by 15 over the last five days. Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, there was one death in Clay County, hiking the total to 24, one in Plymouth County, where the deaths rose to 73, and one in Cherokee County, where 32 residents have died.
Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the two people who died.
There were no additional deaths reported in Southeast South Dakota or Northeast Nebraska on Tuesday.
In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases since the pandemic began increased to 13,279, as virus cases continue to trend downward. The number of positive virus cases reported Tuesday rose by less than five in several Northwest Iowa counties.
After a late autumn 2020 spike when there were single days with 100 or more cases in Woodbury County, virus positivity rates and hospitalizations have stabilized in Siouxland over the last several weeks.
A vaccine first became available in Siouxland in December., and a second round of vaccines is coming in February. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 5,928 coronavirus vaccine doses had been administered to Woodbury County residents. The second highest total in Northwest Iowa was 2,332 doses in Sioux County.
On Tuesday, a total of 25 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 were hospitalized at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center or UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke's, according to the Siouxland Public Health Department. Of those patients, 16 were hospitalized for treatment of the virus.
Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with preexisting health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.