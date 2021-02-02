10 deaths cited from COVID-19 in NW Iowa, Woodbury County closes in on 200

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 grew by 10 on Tuesday, public health officials announced. Woodbury County drew nearer to 200 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began nearly a year ago.

The new deaths came with two in Sioux County, where the number increased to 64, two in Dickinson County, where the deaths rose to 34, and two in Lyon County, where the total rose to 37.

Additionally on Tuesday, one more death was reported in Woodbury County, taking the total to 198, or also up by 15 over the last five days. Elsewhere in Northwest Iowa, there was one death in Clay County, hiking the total to 24, one in Plymouth County, where the deaths rose to 73, and one in Cherokee County, where 32 residents have died.

Those deaths were reported in statistics from the Iowa Department of Public Health. There was no information on the genders or ages of the two people who died.

There were no additional deaths reported in Southeast South Dakota or Northeast Nebraska on Tuesday.

