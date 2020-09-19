100 new coronavirus cases in Woodbury County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The recent spike in positive cases of the coronavirus in Woodbury County continued into the weekend, as public health officials reported 100 new cases were added Saturday.

The number of cases over the last 24 hours was reported by Siouxland District Health Department. That comes on the heels of the health department citing 87 cases on Thursday, which had been the largest single-day total in some time in Woodbury County, while among another large batch of positives on Friday was news that two elderly women had died, taking the county total to 61 since March.

The health department noted the 100 cases Saturday were out of more than 500 tests, for a positivity rate approaching 20 percent.