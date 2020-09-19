100 new coronavirus cases in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- The recent spike in positive cases of the coronavirus in Woodbury County continued into the weekend, as public health officials reported 100 new cases were added Saturday.
The number of cases over the last 24 hours was reported by Siouxland District Health Department. That comes on the heels of the health department citing 87 cases on Thursday, which had been the largest single-day total in some time in Woodbury County, while among another large batch of positives on Friday was news that two elderly women had died, taking the county total to 61 since March.
The health department noted the 100 cases Saturday were out of more than 500 tests, for a positivity rate approaching 20 percent.
"There is also a lot of testing happening. Woodbury County has been seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases recently. These cases are not concentrated in any specific age or population demographic. All age ranges are represented in our case counts, indicating significant spread in the community," the release said.
Overall, there have been more than 4,900 cases in Woodbury County.
A key statistical measure local and state officials are watching is the 14-day average of positive tests in each of Iowa's 99 counties.
Woodbury County as of Saturday has a 14-day positivity rate of 14.9 percent, up from 14.8 percent of the day before. The 15-percent mark was established by the Iowa Department of Education as the point at which school districts can ask to move entire school buildings from in-person to online learning.
In recent days the top positivity rates have been in Northwest Iowa, with the top four in Iowa as Sioux, Lyon, Plymouth and O'Brien counties.
