You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
11 new coronavirus cases in Sioux City metro
View Comments
top story

11 new coronavirus cases in Sioux City metro

{{featured_button_text}}
Stock Virus COVID-19 coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

SIOUX CITY -- Public health officials on Friday reported six more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, while five were reported in Dakota County.

The Siouxland District Health Department said the six cases came out of the batch of tests on 134 people over the last day.

Woodbury County has had 3,052 reported confirmed coronavirus cases and, of that total, 2,561 have recovered, according to the health department.

The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 42. The number of deaths in Dakota County stands at 33, and the total number of positive tests is 1,751.

According to a joint Monday statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for a combined 42 COVID-19 patients. That number is trending downward from late May, when there were routinely 80 to 90 COVID-19 patients in the two city hospitals.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

Statewide in Iowa, there have been 24,179 people who have tested positive for coronavirus, there have been 669 deaths and 15,092 Iowans have recovered.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News