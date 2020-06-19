11 new coronavirus cases in Sioux City metro

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Public health officials on Friday reported six more confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Woodbury County, while five were reported in Dakota County.

The Siouxland District Health Department said the six cases came out of the batch of tests on 134 people over the last day.

Woodbury County has had 3,052 reported confirmed coronavirus cases and, of that total, 2,561 have recovered, according to the health department.

The number of Woodbury County residents who have died from COVID-19 is 42. The number of deaths in Dakota County stands at 33, and the total number of positive tests is 1,751.

According to a joint Monday statement, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s are providing care for a combined 42 COVID-19 patients. That number is trending downward from late May, when there were routinely 80 to 90 COVID-19 patients in the two city hospitals.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.