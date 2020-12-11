12 coronavirus cases reported in Sioux City Schools this week

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City School District continues to be impacted by community spread of the novel coronavirus, but this week no class sections had enough virus cases to necessitate moving from in-person instruction to online learning.

The district is continuing the Friday practice of releasing the number of positive cases determined within the district over each week. The newest recap of positive cases showed 12 students and no employees tested positive.

Cases have climbed sharply the three months in Woodbury County. As of mid-afternoon Friday, the number of positive positive cases in the county stood above 11,300. There have been 143 deaths from COVID-19 in Woodbury County, although none were reported Friday over the last 24 hours.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.