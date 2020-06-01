13 people arrested Monday morning after lengthy Sioux City protest over George Floyd death

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department arrested 13 people Monday morning, after an official said an originally peaceful protest related to the death of a man in Minneapolis turned into people becoming aggressive, failing to disperse and throwing rocks.
SCPD Sgt. Jeremy McClure in a release said five officers received minor injuries, when they "were struck with rocks and assaulted by protesters during arrests. Numerous patrol cars were also damaged by the violent crowd."
After the protest moved past 10 hours over the latter part of Sunday and into Monday, police began arrests and used a powder version of pepper spray to disperse the people, McClure said.
"Several people refused that (dispersal) order and officers moved in to disperse them. During their attempts to disperse the crowd, rocks were thrown at officers striking several officers. Officers were forced to use some OC powder and spray to continue dispersing the violent crowd," he said.
The people were arrested on such charges as criminal mischief, assault on a peace officer, eluding a peace officer and failing to disperse. Of the 13 people arrested, 12 were from Sioux City and one was from Lawton, Iowa. A dozen of the people arrested were age 28 or younger.
Much of Sunday evening, several hundred protestors gathered around the Sioux City Police headquarters at Sixth and Douglas streets to draw attention to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death.
Bystander video captured Floyd, a black man, saying "I can't breathe" while handcuffed and pinned at the neck May 25 under the knee of Chauvin, who is white. Three other officers involved in the matter were fired.
There have been mass protests around the nation, with many turning violent.
While the protest was relatively peaceful, activity escalated as the night went on. At one point, protestors lined up in the middle of Sixth Street near Security National Bank, held up signs and chanted. Police blocked traffic so no one could hit them.
Later, the protesters filled the Sioux City Public Library parking lot and started yelling in the faces of officers who were deployed to maintain peace. The officers didn't respond to their words, but some protestors did. One shouted down others saying, "This is supposed to be a peaceful protest," and wouldn't move away until the louder ones stopped.
Earlier in the evening, the group -- largely comprised of young people -- marched around the police station, stood at the gates of the parking lot and, again, started chanting several phrases which were repeated throughout the night. Drivers honked their their horns in support of the protestors and shot video with their cellphones.
McClure said the protest began about 5 p.m. Sunday in front of the police department, and that eventually the crowd size grew to an estimated 400.
"The protest continued past midnight and a handful of people tried to instigate more violent demonstrations. Several times, other members of the protest worked to keep things peaceful," McClure said.
"Officers throughout the evening took steps to deescalate any conflict by removing themselves from areas the protesters were at."
McClure said the crowd became more aggressive after midnight, and police ordered people to disperse at 3 a.m.
"When their attempts failed to provoke a reaction from officers, people began throwing rocks and other objects at officers and patrol cars. Rocks were also thrown at the police station causing damage to a window," he said.
At that point, the protest had gone on for roughly 10 hours, and McClure said the crowd was deemed an unlawful assembly, when the arrests began.
There had been another rally in downtown Sioux City on Friday, shortly after Chauvin had been arrested.
The group of people, who did not turn aggressive, walked several blocks in downtown Sioux City mid afternoon, chanting "I can't breathe," "Justice for George Floyd" and "Black lives matter."
Ahead of the Friday rally, McClure said department officials presumed the rally would be peaceful, so officers planned not to show force that could be considered provocative.
