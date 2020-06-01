13 people arrested Monday morning after lengthy Sioux City protest over George Floyd death

Earlier in the evening, the group -- largely comprised of young people -- marched around the police station, stood at the gates of the parking lot and, again, started chanting several phrases which were repeated throughout the night. Drivers honked their their horns in support of the protestors and shot video with their cellphones.

McClure said the protest began about 5 p.m. Sunday in front of the police department, and that eventually the crowd size grew to an estimated 400.

"The protest continued past midnight and a handful of people tried to instigate more violent demonstrations. Several times, other members of the protest worked to keep things peaceful," McClure said.

"Officers throughout the evening took steps to deescalate any conflict by removing themselves from areas the protesters were at."

McClure said the crowd became more aggressive after midnight, and police ordered people to disperse at 3 a.m.

"When their attempts failed to provoke a reaction from officers, people began throwing rocks and other objects at officers and patrol cars. Rocks were also thrown at the police station causing damage to a window," he said.