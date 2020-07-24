14 new coronavirus cases reported in Woodbury County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Woodbury County reported 14 new positive cases of the novel coronavirus Friday morning.

The Siouxland District Health Department said the cases were detected out of 159 new tests.

Woodbury County has now had 3,517 confirmed cases of the respiratory illness, according to Iowa Department of Public health data. Of those, 3,168 are reported as being recovered, the health department reported.

Woodbury County has had 47 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones can take three to six weeks to get better.

