19 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Northwest Iowa in one day

SIOUX CITY -- The number of deaths in Northwest Iowa attributed to COVID-19 rose by 19 on Tuesday, public health officials announced.

The 19 new deaths came in 10 area counties. There were no additional deaths reported as of 4 p.m. Tuesday in Northeast Nebraska or Southeast South Dakota.

In Woodbury County, the number of positive novel coronavirus cases rose to 11,889, or just under 400 for the last seven days, and the number of deaths since the pandemic began rose to 160. Fifteen county residents have died from COVID-19 over the last seven days.

There was no information on the genders or ages of the Siouxland people who died in the information coming on Tuesday.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 rose by two to 50 in O'Brien County, where five people have died over the last week, and by three in Plymouth County, where seven people have died over the last seven days.

Elsewhere, the number of deaths increased by two in Lyon County to 23, by one to seven overall in Osceola County, by two to 24 in Buena Vista County, by one to 19 in Cherokee County, by three to 14 in Sac County, by one to 15 in Monona County and by three to 20 in Crawford County.