2 airlifted from crash near Burbank

BURBANK, S.D. -- Two people were airlifted from a single-vehicle crash Tuesday near Burbank.

The Vermillion Fire EMS Department was dispatched at 2:30 p.m. to the scene near the intersection of South Dakota Highway 50 and 471st Avenue. A pickup truck had left the road and came to rest at an angle in a creek bed approximately 100 feet from the road.

A child who had gotten out of the pickup was found near the road and was transported to Sanford Hospital Vermillion, then flown via Avera Careflight to a trauma center.

First responders extricated a second person who was trapped in the pickup. That person was airlifted by Mercy AirMed to a trauma center.

Both patients were critically injured, according to a news release from the Vermillion Fire EMS Department.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

