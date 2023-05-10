HOSPERS, Iowa -- Two people were seriously injured Monday after the car in which they were riding was struck by a semitractor-trailer in Hospers.

The collision occurred at 4:04 p.m. at the intersection of Iowa Highway 60 and 400th Street. According to the Sioux County Sheriff's Office, Beder Aguilon was driving east on 400th Street in a Toyota Corolla and did not stop at a stop sign before entering the intersection with Iowa 60, where his car was struck by a southbound semi driven by Shawn Munns, 66, of Hawarden, Iowa.

Aguilon, 17, of Worthington, Minnesota, was transported to Orange City Area Health and later flown to Sioux Falls.

Ernesto Martin, 20, of Worthington, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon and also was flown to Sioux Falls.

Munns was not injured.

Aguilon was cited for failing to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way.