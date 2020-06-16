2 Buena Vista County long-term care facilities added to hot spot list; Storm Lake Walmart closes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- The spread of the novel coronavirus is spiking in Buena Vista County, where the equivalent of one of 12 residents in the Northwest Iowa county have now tested positive.

Two long-term care facilities in the county have been added to the state's list of outbreak areas, and the Walmart Supercenter in Storm Lake has temporarily closed due to the virus.

Four new deaths from COVID-19 disease were reported Tuesday in Buena Vista County, raising the total to 10. As of Tuesday, there were 1,600 positive cases in the county of about 19,900. That's the fourth most in the state, behind the much more populous Polk, Woodbury and Black Hawk counties.

On a per capita basis among counties, Buena Vista is far away the state leader with 8,051 cases per 100,000 in population. Woodbury is a distant second at 2,940 per 100,000.

Buena Vista also has had the dubious distinction of being the U.S. county with the highest number of recent cases of the respiratory disease, according to data tracked daily by The New York Times. A vast majority of Buena Vista's infections can be traced to the Storm Lake Tyson Foods pork plant, where at least 591 workers had tested positive as of June 2, according to the meat company.