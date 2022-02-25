 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

2-car collision near Royal sends one to hospital, totals both vehicles

  • 0

ROYAL, Iowa -- A driver was seriously injured in a two-car collision Thursday on a county road near Royal.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, Gabriel Davis, 23, of Ruthven, Iowa, was driving east in a Pontiac Grand Prix in the 1700 block of Clay County Road B-40 east of Royal at about 5:15 p.m., when she lost control of her car and entered the westbound lane, colliding with Johnathan Updike, who was driving a Ford Focus.

Davis' car was struck on the passenger side and entered the north ditch, coming to a stop against a utility pole. She suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Spencer Hospital.

Updike, 28, of Royal, and a juvenile passenger declined medical assistance at the scene and were taken by personal vehicle to Spencer Hospital with minor injuries.

Both cars were totaled, and the sheriff's office is continuing to investigate the collision.

+1 
911 phone
+1 
Police car
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Heelan Basketball Sisters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News