2 deaths from COVID-19 reported in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY -- Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the deaths of the Woodbury County residents were reported Tuesday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the two people who died included a man older than 80 years old and a man in age range from 61 to 80 years old. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 73.

The county also reported 12 new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus Friday. Overall, there have been 5,984 cases in Woodbury County.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

