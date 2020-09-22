2 deaths reported from COVID-19 in Woodbury County; count is now 63

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Two more people have died from COVID-19 in the metro area, as the deaths of Woodbury County residents were reported Tuesday.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the two people who died included a woman who was in the age range of 41 to 60 years old and a man from 61 to 80. The county's death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 63.

The department also reported new positive test cases of the novel coronavirus, and overall there have been 5,041 cases in Woodbury County.

Cases have climbed more sharply in recent days in Woodbury County. Over the six days since Thursday, two of the days have included increases of 87 and 100 positive cases.

Siouxland District Health encourages residents to continue taking precautionary measures to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus, including wearing masks in public places, staying home if you or a household member are not feeling well, social distancing and frequent hand washing.

